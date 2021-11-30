STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre neglecting needs of Kerala regarding infrastructure development: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He said projects like the SilverLine which the Centre had initially supported was now being ignored probably due to the BJP in Kerala's opposition to the project.

Published: 30th November 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central government has changed its stance and was ignoring the needs of the state with regard to infrastructure development projects, like the SilverLine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating a protest against the Centre's alleged stand of neglecting the needs of the state, said the improvements in the health and education sectors in Kerala was a thorn in the side of its detractors which includes the UDF-led opposition as well as the BJP here.

He said projects like the SilverLine which the Centre had initially supported was now being ignored probably due to the BJP in Kerala's opposition to the project.

The SilverLine, a semi-high speed rail line connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod which would reduce the travel time between the two ends of the state to four hours, was environment friendly as it was not going to pass through any wildlife areas and would reduce carbon emissions in the state as goods too can be transported on that, instead of by road, the Chief Minister said.

He said various kinds of assistance states expect to receive from the Centre were being delayed or not being provided as it was Kerala.

He said the protest was being organised to highlight the neglect being faced by the state and expressed hope that the Centre would change its stance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp