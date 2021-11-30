STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Creative works in film sector during pandemic time offer hope: Pinarayi

As many as 100 cinemas were censored in 2020 amid the Covid crisis, said Pinarayi. Of them, 80 were submitted as entries for film awards.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Mustafa, best debut director (Kappela), and Sidharth Siva, best director (Ennivar), hugging each other during the state film award distribution function in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | B P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Creative works in the film sector even during the time of the pandemic offer hope, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after presenting the state film awards at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Monday. Actors Jayasurya and Anna Ben received the awards for the best actor and the actress. Sidhartha Siva won the honour for the best director. A total of 48 persons received awards in 35 categories.

As many as 100 cinemas were censored in 2020 amid the Covid crisis, said Pinarayi. Of them, 80 were submitted as entries for film awards. "The selected films give energy to the progressive journey of Kerala society. The winning entries are noted for upholding a pro-woman stand," he said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presided over. He said the government was implementing strong measures to encourage the crisis-ridden film sector. Industries Minister P Rajeeve released the book on film awards, brought out by the Chalachitra Academy.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad received the first copy. Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas relased the logo of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala by handing over a copy to KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp