Creative works in film sector during pandemic time offer hope: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Creative works in the film sector even during the time of the pandemic offer hope, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after presenting the state film awards at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Monday. Actors Jayasurya and Anna Ben received the awards for the best actor and the actress. Sidhartha Siva won the honour for the best director. A total of 48 persons received awards in 35 categories.

As many as 100 cinemas were censored in 2020 amid the Covid crisis, said Pinarayi. Of them, 80 were submitted as entries for film awards. "The selected films give energy to the progressive journey of Kerala society. The winning entries are noted for upholding a pro-woman stand," he said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presided over. He said the government was implementing strong measures to encourage the crisis-ridden film sector. Industries Minister P Rajeeve released the book on film awards, brought out by the Chalachitra Academy.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad received the first copy. Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas relased the logo of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala by handing over a copy to KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun.