STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Invest in good habits in children: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for teaching children how to lead good lives rather than inculcating savings habit in them.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for teaching children how to lead good lives rather than inculcating savings habit in them. There should be a serious discussion on the need for savings for children. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the Vidyanidhi savings scheme for children launched by Kerala Bank here on Monday. The CM said his remarks were not against the particular scheme. 

Savings habit is a peculiarity of Kerala society. During the process, many people forget to live a good life. Parents are making savings for their children, a problematic situation. In many places, children, after a particular age, fend for themselves. They are not living with the support of their parents’ savings. But we are stuck in the old thinking, he said.

The CM said savings habit should not be developed in excess among children. They should be equipped to live for society. Children should be taught to help less-privileged children near them.The CM also launched the ‘Be the Number One” campaign to make Kerala Bank the top-most bank in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp