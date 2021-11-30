Invest in good habits in children: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for teaching children how to lead good lives rather than inculcating savings habit in them. There should be a serious discussion on the need for savings for children. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the Vidyanidhi savings scheme for children launched by Kerala Bank here on Monday. The CM said his remarks were not against the particular scheme.

Savings habit is a peculiarity of Kerala society. During the process, many people forget to live a good life. Parents are making savings for their children, a problematic situation. In many places, children, after a particular age, fend for themselves. They are not living with the support of their parents’ savings. But we are stuck in the old thinking, he said.

The CM said savings habit should not be developed in excess among children. They should be equipped to live for society. Children should be taught to help less-privileged children near them.The CM also launched the ‘Be the Number One” campaign to make Kerala Bank the top-most bank in the state.