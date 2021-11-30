STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man guarding paddy field found shot to death in Wayanad

Jayan M A, 36, a native of Mechana, of Kottathara grama panchayat, was reportedly killed while he was guarding his paddy field.

Published: 30th November 2021 11:18 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A man was found shot dead on Monday night under mysterious circumstances at Kottathara in Wayanad.

"Jayan's farm land is located in Aneri, ward 5 of Kottathara grama panchayat. Wild boar raids are common in this area. Jayan was guarding his farm land in the night along with three relatives. It is learned that he was shot by someone from outside at around 10 pm. One of the relatives, Sharun, 27, was also injured. These are the currently available details," said Kottathara gram panchayat president P P Raneesh.

Sharun has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH). The other two relatives had escaped without injuries. Jayan's body will be shifted to KMCH for postmortem.

The Kambalakkad police has registered case for unnatural death and started inquest procedure.

Inspector said that they're checking for more details. The police is inspecting the crime scene and searching for the gun, which was used for firing.

Comments

