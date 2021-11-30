Sultan of Arakkal royal family no more

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Sultan Adiraja Mariyumma, 87, the Sultan of Arakkal royal family of Kannur, passed away at her residence at Arakkal in Kannur on Monday.

Cheriya Beekkunji Beevi, who was ordained the Sultan of Arakkal family after the death of Adiraja Fathima Muthu Beevi last year, was the 40th Sultan of the royal family. As per the tradition followed in the family, its eldest woman member becomes the Sultan.

The Sultan of Arakkal is the patron of Arakkal museum and Arakkal kettu parikram and also the mutawalli of around 40 mosques in Kannur.

Daughter of A R Amina Beevi and Assan Ilaya, Adiraja Mariyumma was the wife of late A P Aalippi who retired as Madras Ports administrative officer. She is survived by children Adiraja Abdul Shukkoor (Madras Ports superintendent), Adiraja Nazeema, Adiraja Raheena, son-in-law C P Ashraf and daughter-in-law K M Thahira. CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on her demise.