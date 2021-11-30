Three injured as fire breaks out at four-storey lodge in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were injured, one of them critically while another six people, including three children, had a narrow escape when a massive fire broke out in a four-storey lodge at Kunnumpuram, near Edappally in Kochi on Tuesday.

The three injured persons, including the critically injured, who suffered burn and fracture injuries, have been shifted to a private hospital near Edappally, police said.

Residents living nearby, who spotted the fire in the morning at around 7, raised the alarm and asked the KSEB officials to shut down the power connection to the area, averting a major tragedy. Though the local residents started the rescue activities, the fire and rescue team joined the operations later.

Four fire units from Eloor, Gandhi Nagar, Club road and Thrikkakara have taken nearly two hours to bring the fire under control and to evacuate the people from the building.

It was around 7 in the morning when the fire started emanating from the Amrutha Lodge. "When we reached the spot, the fire had almost engulfed the building. Since almost nine people, including three children, were trapped inside the building, our priority was to evacuate them at the earliest. While two teams focused on dousing the fire, the other two teams were engaged in rescuing the stranded. It took nearly two hours to completely bring the situation under control," said a fire and rescue officer of Eloor station which led the operation.

Since the staircases in the lodge were narrow, the evacuation seemed almost impossible. "There was no fire exit. The only option was to rescue them through the narrow staircases which were also in flames. Even the smoke inside the building was heavy. But finally, we were able to take all of them out," added the officer.

The officers added that several casualties may have been reported if the incident happened during the night. "Fortunately, the incident happened in the morning. If that was in the night, this might have ended up in a major tragedy as the rescue operation would take more time. Moreover, the rooms are equipped with AC and chances of blasts are high," said the officer.

However, the fire and rescue team is yet to identify the reason behind the fire outbreak. Though the initial investigation suggests it was due to the short circuit, officers have not confirmed it yet. As per the preliminary report, the building suffered a loss of Rs 80 lakh.