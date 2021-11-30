STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two dead after consuming illicit liquor in Kerala's Irinjalakuda

According to the police, the duo had consumed alcohol in a shop owned by their common friend on Monday.

Published: 30th November 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Biju (red shirt) and Nishanth (black shirt).

Biju (red shirt) and Nishanth (black shirt).

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two people died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda on Tuesday.

While Biju Anakkathipparambil, 42, died at the District Medical College Hospital in the wee hours on Tuesday, Nishanth Kannambilly, 43, died late in the night on Monday.

According to the police, the duo had consumed alcohol in a shop owned by their common friend on Monday. Later Nishanth expressed uneasiness following which both were taken to taluk hospital here. As the condition worsened Biju was shifted to the MCH but Nishanth died at the taluk hospital itself.

The police have collected the samples of the liquor and would send them for lab examination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur illicit liquor Irinjalakuda
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp