Two dead after consuming illicit liquor in Kerala's Irinjalakuda

THRISSUR: Two people died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda on Tuesday.
While Biju Anakkathipparambil, 42, died at the District Medical College Hospital in the wee hours on Tuesday, Nishanth Kannambilly, 43, died late in the night on Monday.
According to the police, the duo had consumed alcohol in a shop owned by their common friend on Monday. Later Nishanth expressed uneasiness following which both were taken to taluk hospital here. As the condition worsened Biju was shifted to the MCH but Nishanth died at the taluk hospital itself.
The police have collected the samples of the liquor and would send them for lab examination.
