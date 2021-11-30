Water level in Mullaperiyar dam just 0.1ft below permissible mark

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 141.9ft, close to the permissible level (PL) of 142ft, at 10pm on Sunday due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. On Monday, its catchment areas Periyar and Thekkady reported 4.4mm and 2mm rainfall, respectively.

Although Tamil Nadu resumed discharge via tunnels at 7pm on Sunday and also increased the discharge via spillways, it is releasing water equal to the inflow due to which there has not been a significant decline in the water level. If it rains for another night, the water level will reach the PL.

Water inflow was 2,283.71 cusecs at 1pm on Monday, while the discharge through spillways was 416.71 cusecs and through tunnels was 1,867 cusecs. Water level in the dam had been 128.6ft on October 12, but went up to 138ft on October 29, forcing the authorities to open its shutters.

Though Tamil Nadu maintained the water level at 138ft till November 11 as per the Supreme Court’s direction, water started surging, crossing 139ft on November 12 and 141ft on November 18.

141.65ft on Sunday morning

On Sunday morning, the water was at the 141.65-ft mark. TN stopped discharge via tunnels at 1pm causing the water to surge to the 141.85-ft mark by 7pm. Then, water discharge via tunnels was resumed and discharge via spillways was raised to 833 cusecs by opening one more shutter (V4). Shutter V3 has been open since Nov 23.