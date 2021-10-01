STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy dies in road mishap after sneaking out of house in Kochi, parents thought he's sleeping upstairs 

The boy sneaked out of his house at midnight on Thursday before his bike collided with a car at TVS junction near Kalamassery.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 17-year-old boy who sneaked out of his house without informing his parents in the middle of the night died when his bike collided with a car at TVS junction near Kalamassery at midnight on Thursday. 

And, when the police called the family to inform the tragic news, the father said that his son was sleeping upstairs. The deceased is identified as PS Mridhul of Payyappilly, Muppathadam.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the first day when Mridhul's family moved to a new rented house in Eramam South, Muppathadam. "His parents were sleeping on the ground floor, while Mridhul was supposedly to sleep in his room on the first floor. But without his parents' knowledge, he had sneaked out of the home on his father's bike. Unfortunately, when he was coming back from HMT junction, his bike rammed into a car that was going to Thiruvananthapuram carrying a cancer patient. Since he suffered multiple injuries on the head and spinal cord, he died before reaching the hospital," said a police officer. 

Mridhul's parents were not ready to accept that their son died in an accident as they believed that the boy was sleeping on the first floor of their house. "They were not ready to accept the tragic news. It was only after they went to inspect the room that realised that he was not there. It was difficult for us to communicate it, "said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the police are clueless about why Mridhul came out at midnight without informing his parents. "His mother's phone was with him when the accident occurred. We need to trace the CDR details to identify where he was going in the middle of the night," the officer said. 
 

