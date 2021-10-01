STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let merit be criterion for Congress revamp: Rahul Gandhi

The sons of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have reportedly evinced interest in politics. 

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has warned Kerala leaders against groupism, making his intention to end factional politics clear. Before leaving for New Delhi from Kozhikode on Thursday, he directed the state leadership to accommodate only meritorious leaders in the second leg of organisational revamp. 

Though groups in Congress have lost strength with the recent change in power equations, another threat in the form of dynasty politics is looming over the party. The sons of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have reportedly evinced interest in politics. 

Chennithala’s son, Dr Rohit, has been helping his father and coordinating ‘I’ group activities for some time. It is learnt he is aiming for some position in the organisation. It is also rumoured that Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen has been concentrating on ‘A’ group politics.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, he had faced the wrath of leaders over allegations that he was instrumental in ensuring party tickets to at least half a dozen hopefuls. 

Chandy Oommen said he hadn’t taken up the mantle of ‘A’ group. “Following the pandemic, I have been busy with the ‘phone challenge’ through which I distributed 700 mobile phones to students in the state,” he said.

Recently, the Youth Congress state leadership had resisted the appointment of Arjun Radhakrishnan, son of senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, as the spokesperson of the state committee. Dynasty politics was cited as a reason by the opposing leaders.

