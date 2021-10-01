New norms to decide Covid deaths in Kerala, state portal to help include missing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a Supreme Court order to disburse compensation to the families of those who died of coronavirus, the state government has modified the guidelines to declare Covid deaths. The government has also announced a provision in its Covid portal to apply for certificates, which will help families of deceased excluded from the official list receive the compensation announced. Consequently, the official Covid death toll, which stood at 25,087 on Thursday, is expected to see a jump in the coming days.

Health Minister Veena George said the new norms are based on the modified guidelines issued by the Central government and the Indian Council of Medical Research. After the SC verdict, the Centre has changed the guidelines to include all those who died at home or hospital within 30 days of testing positive for the coronavirus infection in the list of Covid deaths. Similarly, those who remained hospitalised beyond 30 days for Covid treatment, and died subsequently, too are to be included in the list.

The family members of those included in the official Covid death list are eligible for a compensation of `50,000. Besides, children who lost parents to Covid will receive a fixed deposit of `3 lakh and a monthly aid of `2,000 up to 18 years from the woman and child welfare department.

The government has made the issuance of Covid death certificates easier with the help of the website https:// covid19.kerala.gov.in/deathinfo/. The government has published the Covid death list on the website. From October 10, people can verify the name of the deceased in the list and file applications online if there are exclusions.

Covid death certificate to be issued in 30 days

There will be a provision to make corrections in the Covid death certificates issued by the health department, the health minister said. Further, Veena said relatives who had already received the death certificate can apply for a new Covid death certificate by providing the death registration number given by local bodies.

“The Covid death certificate will be issued within 30 days of receiving the application, after a detailed scrutiny. The chief registrar and the registrar for births and deaths will be updated with the information,” the health minister said.

The state medical board will train district-level committees to decide on the Covid death applications. The government has also decided to set up a Covid death assessment committee in each district to declare deaths in line with the new guidelines. The committee will consist of the additional district magistrate, district medical officer, additional district medical officer or district surveillance medical officer (Covid), head of the department of medicine in a medical college in the district or district surveillance officer (non-Covid), and a public health expert or a communicable diseases expert.

Rs 50k compensation Family members of those included in the official Covid death list are eligible for a compensation of Rs 50,000 Children who lost parents to Covid will receive a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly aid of Rs 2,000 up to 18 years