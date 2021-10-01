Only Rs 200 left in bank account, says Monson; custody extended by three days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antique dealer who was arrested on charges of financial fraud, shocked the investigation team by submitting that only Rs 200 was left in his bank account despite facing charges of duping several people of crores of rupees.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday extended Monson’s police custody to three more days, till October 2. The Crime Branch officials submitted in the court that they have received evidence that the accused had forged the bank statements of HSBC Bank, and that further inquiry into that was required. Earlier, the manager of HSBC Bank branch in Kochi told police that Monson had used a fake account statement to operate the fraud.

It is learnt that Monson told the Crime Branch team that only Rs 200 was left in his account as he led a luxurious life with the crores he had collected from several people. The rent for the house at Kaloor comes to Rs 50,000, which has been pending for the past eight months. The electricity bill for the house comes to Rs 30,000 per month. Besides, he told officers that he paid around Rs 25 lakh every month to meet the expenses for his body guards.

He spent around Rs 1 crore as sponsorship for a church festival at Cherthala, and also bought antique artefacts and cars using the duped money, officers maintained. Monson also admitted that majority of artefacts in his possession are fake. The CB sleuths, led by ADGP S Sreejith, searched the residence of Monson at Kaloor after taking him there as part of evidence collection on Thursday. The accused was produced before the court as the initial custody granted for three days ended on the day. The court extended his custody by three more days.

Monson, who served as the patron of the Pravasi Malayali Federation, does not even have a valid passport, a police source said. He told the victims that he had visited around 100 countries. and that he had business deals with the Brunei Sultan, said the source.

MVD TEAM TO EXAMINE IMPORTED VEHICLES

Kochi: The motor vehicles department, Ernakulam, has formed a special team to examine the imported luxury vehicles of Monson Mavunkal. The team will examine the vehicles on Friday. It is learnt that Monson has several imported vehicles which were registered in other states. “We will verify the registration details of these vehicles,” said an official.