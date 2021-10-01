School reopening in Kerala: Attendance, uniform won’t be compulsory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Meeting convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty with representatives of various teachers’ associations ahead of the phased reopening of schools on November 1 is learnt to have decided against compulsory attendance and wearing of uniform in the initial phase. The government had earlier decided to exclude children with health issues from attending offline classes.

Besides teachers and school staff, parents and other eligible family members should ensure that they are fully vaccinated against Covid before schools reopen. A press note issued by the minister’s office said representatives of 38 teachers’ associations attended the meeting. Another meeting with 19 youth organisations was also held to discuss arrangements. The meetings resolved to conduct a massive cleaning drive from October 20 to 30.

Aided school teachers want grants restored

The minister urged the participants to make schools the focal point of the cleaning-up activities to be carried out as part of Gandhi Jayanti. Discussions were also held on making face masks, thermal scanners, pulse oxymeters and sanitisers available in schools. ‘Janakeeya Samitis’ will be tasked with making such arrangements. Meanwhile, a section of aided school teachers demanded that the grant given by the government to the sector should be restored.

“For the past two years, government grant to aided schools has not been disbursed. If the pending fund is provided to aided schools, it can be used for doing maintenance work of school buildings and buses,” said A V Indulal of Kerala Aided Teachers’ Association. As many as four higher secondary teachers’ associations boycotted the meeting to protest against the government inviting only a few associations for a Quality Improvement Programme meeting in forenoon session and conveying its decisions to other associations in the afternoon.