STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

College campus murder: Mother who lived for her only daughter shattered

After separating from her partner, Bindu struggled a lot in life to bring Nithinamol up and ensure her good education

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nithinamol’s mother Bindu is inconsolable after hearing about her daughter’s death

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: People who poured into Kalappurakkal house in Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam struggled to console Bindu KS, who lost her only daughter Nithinamol, 21, after the latter’s classmate killed her on the campus of St Thomas College, Pala, after she rejected his love appeal. 

Bindu, who had separated from her partner a long time back, was suddenly thrown into a lonely life. With Nithinamol went Bindu’s only hope that had kept her going in life. After separating from her partner, Bindu had struggled a lot in her life to bring her daughter up, ensuring her good education.

Abhishek

She took up whatever job she could lay hands on, including work under the Mahatma Gandhi Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Kudumbashree Mission’s activities. Sometimes, she would also put up stalls selling food products like pickles and rice powder at exhibition centres. 

Two years ago, with the help of Joy Alukkas Group, a house was built for the mother and daughter in their five cents in ward 10 of Thalayolaparambu panchayat. According to relatives and neighbours, Bindu had put all her hopes on her daughter and believed that Nithinamol would bring relief to her misery. 

“Nithinamol was a brilliant student and she was expected to shoulder the responsibility of her family. Even while studying, she was trying for a job to lessen her mother’s burden. Nithinamol recently attended an interview at Milma and she had good chances of landing the job,” said Thalayolaparambu panchayat vice-president Animon A Mani. 

However, a cursed day doused all her hopes after Abhishek Baiju took the life of her daughter to avenge her rejection of his love appeal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St Thomas College Pala murder
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp