College campus murder: Mother who lived for her only daughter shattered

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: People who poured into Kalappurakkal house in Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam struggled to console Bindu KS, who lost her only daughter Nithinamol, 21, after the latter’s classmate killed her on the campus of St Thomas College, Pala, after she rejected his love appeal.

Bindu, who had separated from her partner a long time back, was suddenly thrown into a lonely life. With Nithinamol went Bindu’s only hope that had kept her going in life. After separating from her partner, Bindu had struggled a lot in her life to bring her daughter up, ensuring her good education.

She took up whatever job she could lay hands on, including work under the Mahatma Gandhi Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Kudumbashree Mission’s activities. Sometimes, she would also put up stalls selling food products like pickles and rice powder at exhibition centres.

Two years ago, with the help of Joy Alukkas Group, a house was built for the mother and daughter in their five cents in ward 10 of Thalayolaparambu panchayat. According to relatives and neighbours, Bindu had put all her hopes on her daughter and believed that Nithinamol would bring relief to her misery.

“Nithinamol was a brilliant student and she was expected to shoulder the responsibility of her family. Even while studying, she was trying for a job to lessen her mother’s burden. Nithinamol recently attended an interview at Milma and she had good chances of landing the job,” said Thalayolaparambu panchayat vice-president Animon A Mani.

However, a cursed day doused all her hopes after Abhishek Baiju took the life of her daughter to avenge her rejection of his love appeal.