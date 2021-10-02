Lokayukta findings: SC dismisses Jaleel’s appeal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by former education minister KT Jaleel challenging the Kerala High Court verdict upholding a Lokayukta report finding him guilty of nepotism and abuse of office to obtain a favour for a relative. Dismissing the appeal, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the charges show favouritism towards a relative.

The case is related to the appointment of K T Adeeb, the second cousin of Jaleel, as the general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC), on deputation from a private bank. Though senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan, appearing for Jaleel, argued that the Lokayukta had reached its findings without hearing him, he later withdrew the appeal sensing the bench’s reluctance in entertaining the plea. Later, the appeal was dismissed.

While hearing the case, the High Court had earlier said there were no procedural lapses from the Lokayukta as alleged by the petitioner. Jaleel had to resign as minister from the previous LDF government on April 13 after the Lokayukta held that he had violated the oath of office by appointing his relative to the post.