15th Kerala Assembly's third session to begin today, October 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third session of the 15th Kerala Assembly which is exclusively dedicated for legislative business will begin here on Monday, October 4, 2021. Though a slew of important bills would be tabled during the 24-day-long session, the House may also witness some stormy scenes over the links of conman Monson Mavunkal with senior police officers.

However, the Opposition will have certain limitations to hold an all-out attack against the chief minister over the issue as a slew of politicians, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, were reportedly left red-faced after the photographs and videos showing them in the company of alleged fake antique dealer went viral on mainstream and social media.

Further, the issues of ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks by Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat, increasing instances of ‘Juliet killings,’ Plus Two admission row in the backdrop of record SSLC pass per cent, reopening of colleges and schools, and the Covid situation will be echoed in the session.

However, the main focus of the session is for legislative business after a member raised the issue of issuing ordinances without going for legislation in the assembly through a point of order in the previous session.