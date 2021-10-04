Foul smell from waste dump next to Kerala bus stand makes life miserable for commuters

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The first thing that hits the olfactory senses of those coming in the vicinity of the new private bus stand opposite Anu-Abhinaya theatre near MC Road at Perunna in Changanassery is the foul smell of rotting waste. And what's more, one doesn't have to be a very versatile investigator to find the source.

"The source of the foul smell is the huge waste dump on the right side of the bus stand. Enter the bus stand from the main road, walk a bit in and you will find the dump on the right-hand side," said a local. According to those frequenting the bus stand, the waste dump has increased in size and if something is not done it will soon turn into a dumping yard officially.

However, the local councillor refuted the allegations and said, "The dump won't be there for long since the land has been earmarked for the construction of a cafeteria." According to the councillor K M Nejiya, the 'Take a break' cafeteria was a vision of the former MLA and the fund for the project has been sanctioned by the former council.

"The waste that has been temporarily dumped on the land are the ones that couldn't be segregated. The contractor didn't have a space to dump the waste. However, he has been directed to remove the waste as soon as possible," added the councillor. According to her, the piling work for the cafeteria will begin soon. "The area where the waste has been dumped right now will be converted into a garden for children. Also, the defunct public toilet will be dismantled," she added.