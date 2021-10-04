Government knows cops who are involved in graft: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a strong message against corruption, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is in possession of the list of the police officers involved in corruption and steps have been taken to make them understand that the government is aware of their practice.

“The government will not tolerate corruption. The government has taken steps to make them understand that,” Pinarayi said while addressing the police officers — from station house officers to the state police chief. “The government is viewing with utmost seriousness the involvement of officers in unlawful activities and corruption. Certain officers getting enmeshed in honey traps and connection of some others with sand mafia and real estate lobbies are tarnishing the police’s image,” he said.

The chief minister also asked the officers to keep away from the undesirable elements. “Individuals, institutions and organisations that have criminal history would try to befriend senior officers. It’s advisable that they do not take part in functions that are not vetted by the intelligence wing,” he warned.

The chief minister’s remarks against the senior officers came in the backdrop of allegations against IPS officers for their perceived link with Kochi-based curator Monson Mavunkal, who is behind bars for alleged acts of financial fraud. After his arrest, the details of Monson’s connection with senior officers such as IG G Lakshmana and former DIG S Surendran had come to the fore.

Photos of former DGP Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham visiting Monson’s museum, which housed numerous imitations of artefacts, and the delayed police action against the suspect despite intelligence warnings had also landed the police department in the dock. The CM said police should ensure speedy action on violence against women and SHOs should probe such complaints.

In cases where chargesheets could not be filed within 90 days, the reasons should be conveyed to Range DIGs. Strict action should be taken in incidents of violence post break-up of relationships. As many as 860 officers took part in the function. The senior officers of the Police Headquarters attended the function offline, while others took part online.