Heavy rain likely in Kerala for three days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many districts in the state are likely to experience heavy showers for the next three days under the influence of a low-pressure area that would be formed over the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in various districts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

An IMD bulletin said a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.

As a result, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Kerala during the next three days.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely over southeast and east-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts during the period. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till Thursday.

Heed the warning

Monday — Orange alert: Pathanamthitta & Idukki

Yellow alert: Remaining districts except Alappuzha & Ernakulam

Tuesday — Orange alert: Idukki & Malappuram

Yellow alert: Remaining districts except Thiruvananthauram, Alappuzha & Ernakulam

Wednesday — Orange alert in Kozhikode

Yellow alert: Palakkad, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram & Kasaragod

