STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy rain likely in Kerala for three days

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts during the period. 

Published: 04th October 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many districts in the state are likely to experience heavy showers for the next three days under the influence of a low-pressure area that would be formed over the Arabian Sea. 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in various districts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

An IMD bulletin said a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. 

As a result, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Kerala during the next three days. 
Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely over southeast and east-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts during the period. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till Thursday. 

Heed the warning

Monday — Orange alert: Pathanamthitta & Idukki 

Yellow alert: Remaining districts except Alappuzha & Ernakulam 

Tuesday — Orange alert: Idukki & Malappuram 

Yellow alert: Remaining districts except Thiruvananthauram, Alappuzha & Ernakulam

Wednesday — Orange alert in Kozhikode

Yellow alert: Palakkad, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram & Kasaragod

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast and east central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts till Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala weather forecast Kerala heavy rain forecast India Meteorological Department Arabian sea Kerala coast
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp