Kerala colleges to reopen for PG & final-year UG classes today, October 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Colleges in the state will reopen for regular offline classes on Monday, October 4, 2021, after remaining shut for nearly 18 months owing to the Covid pandemic. While final-year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin on Monday, first- and second-year UG classes and other higher educational institutions will reopen on October 18.

College campuses have already been disinfected, with classes set to be held adhering to Covid protocol. Seating arrangements will be in such a way that social distancing norms are followed properly. Higher Education Minister R Bindu had an online conversation with some students through her official Facebook page on Sunday to allay the fears of students and parents. She affirmed that classes will be conducted complying with Covid protocol and the safety and well-being of students will not be compromised.

The state government had issued an order stating that only students, teachers and other staff who have taken both doses of the vaccine would be allowed to come to campuses. PG courses will be held with full attendance while it would be 50% for final-year degree courses. The schedule of the classes can be decided by college councils.

In the first phase, priority will be given to practical classes in science subjects. Classrooms, libraries and laboratories have been sanitised with the help of local self-government bodies, health workers and NGOs.

SAFETY LESSONS

The state government had issued an order stating that only students, teachers and other staff who have taken both doses of the vaccine would be allowed to come to campuses.

Key guidelines issued by the health department.

Students, teachers and other staff should either wear double masks or N95 masks that cover the mouth and nose.

Windows and doors of rooms should be kept open.

Students, teachers and staff having symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or cold should not come to colleges.

Those on the Covid contact list should follow quarantine guidelines.

On reaching home, interact with others only after cleaning oneself.

Keep physical distance and avoid gatherings.

Don’t share pen, pencil, book, water bottle or food under any circumstances.