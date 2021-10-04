STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC again asks police to behave politely

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan too had earlier asked the state's police force to ensure that their personal frustrations will not affect their interaction with the general public.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has once again asked police officials in the state to behave politely while dealing with the general public.

In an order issued on October 1, Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a petition filed by a person alleging that he was threatened by a police officer, said some officers still do not appear to understand their constitutional obligations while dealing with the citizenry.

"The Commissioner of Police will, however, specifically keep in mind that the resolve of this Court is to ensure that Police Officers under his command behave well to citizens, as has been directed from time to time. Unfortunately, some officers still do not appear to understand their constitutional obligations while dealing with the citizenry. Certainly, therefore, strict action will have to be pursued against any officer who is found to be erring," the order read.

While adjourning the matter for further hearing on October 10, the court said a detailed action taken report should be filed before it.

The high court has earlier also warned of stern action against police officers for impolite behaviour and asked them not to use words "eda or edi" while interacting with the public.

Eda or Edi is a colloquial manner of addressing one another and is considered disrespectful when addressing an elderly or unknown person.

Yesterday, in an online meeting with the police officers of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too had asked the force to ensure that their personal frustrations will not affect their interaction with the general public.

