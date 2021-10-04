Kerala University of Health Sciences goes traditional for convocation

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Ditching the colonial gown and hat, Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has decided to opt for traditional wear for its 14th convocation ceremony on October 5.

This is the first time in the state’s history that a university has decided to go for traditional attire during its convocation ceremony. Health concern is the main reason cited for the change as the university normally rents the gowns and hats for the function every year.

While female students of KUHS getting their degrees on the day will wear the state’s traditional saree, male students will sport off-white khadi ‘jubba’ and mundu. The dress code is the same for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the KUHS staff participating in the ceremony. A ‘veshti’ weaved in Kuthampully will be worn by all irrespective of gender. KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnammal said, “Every year, the gowns and hats are taken on rent from Bengaluru or other cities just for the ceremony. We decided to make a change this year mainly due to health concerns, as using the gowns taken on rent from other states is risky, especially in view of the pandemic.”

“On a broader aspect, the gowns and hats have no connect with people here. However, the ethnic dress that we wear during festivals are close to our hearts,” he said As many as 14.229 students will be conferred with degrees at the ceremony. Also, for the first time, KUHS will award an honorary degree this year. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will confer the honorary doctorate of science on Paul Swamidhas Sudhakar Russell, head of the Psychiatry department in Christian Medical College, Vellore. Russell has dedicated his life to study child psychiatry.