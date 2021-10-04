Kerala women’s commission members visit house of student killed by lover

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hundreds of people — including friends, relatives and neighbours — on Saturday, October 2, 2021, bid a tearful adieu to Nithinamol who was killed by classmate Abhishek Baiju on the St Thomas College campus in Pala three days ago for having rejected the latter’s romantic proposal.

After the postmortem, her mortal remains were brought to the Kalappurakkal house in Thalayolaparambu by 11.30 am. Later, the body was taken to her maternal relative’s house in Thuruvelikkunnu in Vaikom. People from various walks of life poured into the house to pay their last respects. The cremation was held by the evening.

On Saturday, the police team probing the murder brought the accused to the crime scene and collected evidence. Meanwhile, a preliminary postmortem report attributed the death to bleeding due to a deep cut on her throat.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi and member E M Radha visited Nithina’s house on Sunday. The commission members met her mother at her relative’s house in Thuruvelikunnu near Vaikom around 12.30pm. Later, the Women’s Commission chairperson said it was essential to include sexual education in the curriculum to create awareness surrounding relationships among students.