Son-in-law has no legal right in father-in-law's property, rules Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that a son-in-law cannot claim any legal right in his father-in-law's property and building.

Justice N Anil Kumar issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by Davis Raphel of Taliparamba, Kannur, against the order of the Sub Court, Payyannur, dismissing his claim over the property of his father-in-law Hendry Thomas.

The father-in-law filed a suit before the trial court claiming permanent injunction interdicting Davis from trespassing into his property or interfering with the peaceful possession and enjoyment of the property and the house. Hendry claimed to have obtained the property by virtue of a gift deed by Fr James Nasrath for and on behalf of St Paul's church, Thrichambaram. According to him, he has constructed a concrete house spending his own funds and he is residing therein with his family. He argued that his son-in-law has no manner of right over the property.

The son-in-law argued that the title of the property itself is questionable as the alleged gift deed was executed by the church authorities for the family. He had married the only daughter of Hendry and has been practically adopted as a member of the family subsequent to the marriage. Hence, he maintained that he has a right to reside in the house, as of right. The trial court had held that the son-in-law has no right in the property.

The High Court after hearing both sides held that it was difficult to hold that the son-in-law is a member of the family. "It is rather shameful for the son-in-law to plead that he had been adopted as a member of the family, subsequent to the marriage with Hendry's daughter," observed the court.