Kerala school reopening: 10 students per class in lower primary section, different timings to avoid crowding

The final guidelines on school reopening are expected to be out on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Published: 05th October 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopening

Illustration: Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Limiting the maximum number of children in a classroom to 10 for the lower primary section (Classes 1 to 4) and 20 for other sections (Classes 5 to 12) are among the major suggestions in the draft guidelines on school reopening.

The draft guidelines, prepared jointly by the departments of general education and health, also propose scheduling classes at different timings to avoid crowding of students on campus.

While only one student will be allowed to sit on a bench from classes 1 to 7, two students will be allowed on a bench from classes 8 and above.

The noon meal will not be allowed in schools in the initial stages. After assessing the situation in the initial weeks, a decision on resuming the scheme will be taken.

“Since the draft guidelines propose an upper limit of 10 students (for lower primary section) and 20 students (for other sections) in a classroom, each batch will have to be further divided,” said an official with the general education department.  

School reopening: Draft norms to be submitted to CM today

“Schools will be given the freedom to arrange new batches based on the number of students on the rolls,” said the official.

The draft guidelines were prepared after extensive discussions with organisations representing students, youth and teachers and also officials of the general education department.

The draft norms will be submitted to chief minister for approval and a final set of guidelines is expected to be out on Tuesday.

WHEN SCHOOLS REOPEN

  • Only one student will be allowed to sit on a bench from classes 1 to 7.

  • Two students will be allowed on a bench from classes 8 and above.

  • Final guidelines on school reopening are expected to be out on Tuesday.

