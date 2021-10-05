2 migrant workers fall off building, die in Kerala's Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two migrant workers died after they fell from the top of an under-construction building into a well in Sreekrishnapuram on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The incident occurred around 5pm when the wooden plank on which the labourers were standing broke. The deceased are Shamal Burman, 25, and Biswas, 36, from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal. Fire force personnel and Karimpuzha trauma care unit volunteers who rushed to the spot immediately shifted them to a hospital. They could not be saved.