Can Crime Branch carry out fair probe when senior cops are linked to conman Monson, Kerala HC asks DGP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state police chief whether he trusts the crime branch to carry out a proper investigation into the financial fraud involving conman Monson Mavunkal when senior police officers themselves allegedly had links with him.

The court also asked why the police officers who had visited his house didn't notice the valuables including the elephants tusks and initiate a probe.

"Why did the police set up a beat box in front of Monson's house? The police force was parading in and out of his residence. Instead of taking action against him, why was he given protection?" it asked.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the state police chief to file an affidavit explaining those details, while considering a petition filed by E V Ajith, former driver of Monson, alleging police harassment.

The court also asked the state police chief when police officers had seen valuable articles in his custody, on what basis police protection was given to Monson. In fact, instead of taking action against Monson, the police gave him protection.

The court also pointed out that reports suggested that he had in his custody items nobody had even heard of. How then the police officers who visited him did not find this out.

The court asked the state police chief to inform the court how and why no suspicion was raised against Monson though it was stated that his house was under police protection when articles such as elephants tusks (which are now stated to be not genuine) were in his possession.

The court also asked whether the crime branch could conduct a proper investigation into the cases against Monson when allegations were flying thick and fast against the police officers of all ranks. Even the people from outside the country were reportedly involved in the case. The court also asked whether there are any international links to the case.

The judge said he was only indicating the prima facie mind of the court because the intention was only to ensure that a proper investigation was carried out and also because the petitioner, who is Monson's former driver, might have a role to play or his involvement could come to light in the inquiries to be carried out.

