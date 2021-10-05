Handcuffing Dalit youth to police station's handrail: Kerala HC seeks action taken report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing shock over police officers handcuffing a Dalit youth to the handrail of the police station at Thenmala in Kollam, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to file an affidavit explaining the action taken against two cops who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by K Rajeev of Thenmala, Kollam alleging police harassment. The court said the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kollam rural has filed a report in this regard. As per the report, "at least two police officers had treated the petitioner with unimaginable barbarity -- handcuffing him to the handrail of the police station and registering multiple cases against him -- all because he dared to ask for the receipt of a complaint he had made before the Police Complaints Authority."

The court observed that the incidents were shocking, but what's more worrying is the government pleader's submission. "The officials involved appears to be still in service, without any final enquiry having been concluded against them," it said. The report of the DySP certainly is a step in the right direction but if no action has been taken thereon until now, "it really indicates a collapse of the policing system," observed the court.

The petitioner submitted that he has been subjected to inhuman torture because he belongs to the vulnerable strata of society. "I have no doubt that going by the constitutional imperatives of this great nation, such people require the unreserved support of the legal system. The state police chief will certainly keep this in mind while he makes his response to this court," observed the court.