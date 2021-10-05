STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses man’s claim of legal right over father-in-law’s properties

 “It is rather shameful for the son-in-law to plead that he had been adopted as a member of the family, subsequent to the marriage with Hendry’s daughter,” the HC observed.

Published: 05th October 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A man’s claim to have legal right over his father-in-law’s properties was dismissed by the High Court, which observed that the court cannot declare that the son-in-law is a member of the family in this case. Justice N Anil Kumar issued the order while quashing the appeal filed by Davis Raphel of Taliparamba, against the order of the Sub Court, Payyannur, that dismissed his claim over the property of his father-in-law Hendry Thomas.

The father-in-law had filed a suit before the trial court seeking a permanent injunction against Davis from trespassing into his property or interfering with the peaceful possession and enjoyment of the property and the house. Hendry claimed to have obtained the property via a gift deed from Fr James Nasrath on behalf of St Paul’s church, Thrichambaram. According to him, he has constructed a house spending his own funds and he has been residing there with his family. He argued that his son-in-law has no right over the property.

Davis argued that the title of the property itself is questionable as the alleged gift deed was executed by the church authorities for the family. He had married the only daughter of Hendry and has been practically adopted as a member of the family subsequent to the marriage. Hence, he maintained that he has a right to reside in the house. The trial court had held that the son-in-law has no right over the property.

The HC after hearing both sides observed that it was difficult to hold that the son-in-law is a member of the family. “It is rather shameful for the son-in-law to plead that he had been adopted as a member of the family, subsequent to the marriage with Hendry’s daughter,” the HC observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Son in law property rights Payyannur Sub Court Justice N Anil Kumar
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp