Not noticed women being lured to terrorism on campuses: Kerala CM

In a note titled ‘minority communalism’, CPM had claimed that there was a deliberate attempt on part of some sections of the society to lure women students of professional colleges to terrorism.

Published: 05th October 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Dismissing the stand taken by CPM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly on Monday that he has not noticed any deliberate attempt to lure women students of professional colleges to terrorism. Nor has he received any report from the head of the intelligence wing regarding the allegation.

He was responding to the question raised by Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil. In a note titled ‘minority communalism’, CPM had claimed that there was a deliberate attempt on part of some sections of the society to lure women students of professional colleges to terrorism.

The note was prepared for leaders ahead of the branch and local committee conferences. The timing of the note coincided with the controversy created by the ‘narcotics jihad’ remark by the Pala Bishop. In assembly, Pinarayi said the government has been taking measures to ensure communal harmony and that there was no need to convene an all-party meeting on the issue. The chief minister said he has noticed media reports on allegations of rising communal tensions.

TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala terrorism women College students terrorism Kerala Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil
