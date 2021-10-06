Can’t bear dowry torture faced by daughter: Kerala man in video before ending life

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 20-year-old woman and her family in Malappuram have alleged that the brutal domestic violence she had to suffer from her husband demanding more dowry for over a year drove her father to end his life on September 23. She said she was even tied to a cot in her husband’s house to restrict her movement.

The family on Tuesday handed over a copy of a video recorded by 46-year-old Moosakutty of Mampad just before his death to Nilambur police. In the video, he is heard saying he was forced to take the extreme step since he was not able to bear the thought of the pain being suffered by his daughter at the hands of her husband Abdul Hameed, 28, of Othayi.

Moosakutty was found hanging in a rubber plantation that comes under Wandoor police station limits. Before ending his life, he shot a video on his mobile phone. In the video, the rubber tapping worker, who earned only a meagre income daily, expresses concern that his son-in-law has been constantly demanding gold from him to keep his daughter with him.

On September 28, Hiba’s brother Ashraful Rilshad had lodged a complaint with Wandoor police raising suspicion that Abdul Hameed’s dowry harassment was behind his father’s suicide.

‘Persistent pressure forced dad to end life’

Malappuram: Abdul Hameed married Hiba on January 12, 2020. Ashraful, 23, told TNIE, “During the marriage, we gave him 18 sovereigns of gold as a present. After the marriage, he demanded some more gold. Then, we gave him six more sovereigns, which belonged to my mother.

Recently, he again asked for ten more sovereigns. We are not wealthy enough to arrange that much gold. Later, he told us, we will have to find a new husband for Hiba in that case.” Ashraful added that the persistent pressure from Abdul Hameed forced his father to commit suicide.

Nilambur Inspector of Police Binu T S said they have launched an investigation into the dowry-related complaint and Wandoor Inspector Gopakumar E said they are investigating the suicide case. All attempts to contact Abdul Hameed for his comments failed.