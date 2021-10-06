STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug addicts turn violent in Kannur Central prison

According to jail authorities, all these prisoners are accused in cases related to drugs and narcot ics and are drug addicts.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As the lines distributing narcotics to prisoners have been cut due to tough action from jail authorities, some of the prisoners turned violent and created unruly scenes at Kannur Central Jail and district jail.

A prisoner lodged in Kannur Central jail cut the veins of his hands twice and two other prisoners from district jail broke the glass panes of the ambulance in which they were shifted to Kozhikode district jail. According to jail authorities, all these prisoners are accused in cases related to drugs and narcot ics and are drug addicts.

A prisoner at Central jail, who is an inmate of block 10, had tried to cut the veins of his hand twice on two separate occasions. He cut his hand on Monday and was treated at district hospital. When he returned to the jail on Tuesday, he cut his hand again. He is being shifted to the Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom. Meanwhile, two prisoners of Kannur district jail turned violent while they were being shifted to Kozhikode district jail on September 30.

They broke the glasses of the ambulance with their heads during the journey to Kozhikode. They were brought to special sub jail from Kasaragod district jail. They are also accused in narcoticsrelated cases. As they had complained about the facilities in special sub jail, they were shifted to the Central jail a month ago. When they were being shifted, they reportedly attacked the officials of sub jail.

As they started creating issues in Central jail, they were again shifted to Kannur district jail. Even after this, they continued to create problems for the jail officials and the department decided to shift them to Kozhikode district jail. Town police have registered a case in connection with the damage caused to public property against the duo from Kasaragod.

