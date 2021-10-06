Healthier children may get late complications of Covid

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is set to reopen schools in November, health experts have pointed out the need to create awareness on the chances of late complications of Covid appearing in children. They said Multisystem Inflammatory Disorder in Children (MIS-C), though rare, affects mostly healthy children and it is considered a late manifestation of Covid.

This is in contrast with adults in whom the co-morbidity factor increases the risk. Even when occurrence of MIS-C should not be a barrier for school reopening, the health experts want the parents, teachers and doctors to be aware of the disease. The experience of tertiary hospitals treating children found that MIS-C cases should be monitored and treated at the earliest. It affects one in 2,000 children, but it can be fatal if left untreated. Over five deaths due to this have been reported in the state so far.

“A peculiarity of MIS-C is that it affects normal children. It rarely affects children with other diseases. Ninety-nine per cent of the children with MIS-C are totally healthy with no malnutrition,” said Dr Sheeja Sugunan, a paediatric intensivist and an assistant professor, Department of Paediatrics of Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital (SAT) Hospital, which treats some of the complex diseases affecting children.

She said children treated for Covid rarely come back with MIS-C. “Undetected mild or asymptomatic children may get MIS-C in three to four weeks usually, or even up to eight weeks,” she said. SAT Hospital gets 22-24 MIS-C-hit kids each month. A majority of the patients are above the age of five and children in the seven-eight age group are the most hit, as per hospital records. The children usually spend a week in hospital for treatment on average. MIS-C is capable of damaging body organs and hence the patients are monitored for long.

According to Dr Sheeja, the MIS-C patients from the previous year come to hospital for follow-up checks. “The children who have recovered from MIS-C are under constant follow-up for cardiac issues or any residual effect of the disease. It is not like the recovery from pneumonia,” she said. She has called for MIS-C awareness, asking caregivers to monitor the fever in children closely when the school reopens.

According to her, the severe cases in hospitals have reduced with early detection.

Dr T Jacob John, former professor of clinical virology, CMC, Vellore, and a votary of reopening schools, said the health and education departments should work hand in hand to minimise the risk. “MIS-C has low prevalence and it is treatable if detected early. Besides, schools do not pose additional risk for children as they are more likely to catch infection at home,” he said.

The health department on June 3 issued a treatment protocol for MIS-C. Prompt identification and appropriate management is of importance for optimal outcome, said the document. The mainstay of the treatment is based on the intravenous immunoglobulin, a blood product, and steroids.

Multisystem inflammatory disorder in children

A serious health condition linked to Covid, affects kids in 3-12 age group

A syndrome or a group of symptoms appear 2-6 weeks after Covid

Severe inflammation of heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes

Symptoms depend on areas of the body affected

Treatable health condition if detected early

Symptoms

Not all affected have same symptoms

Fever that lasts 24 hours or longer

Vomiting, diarrhoea

Pain in stomach, skin rash

Feeling unusually tired

Fast heartbeat

Rapid breathing

Red eyes, redness or swelling of lips and tongue

Redness or swelling of the hands or feet

Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness

Enlarged lymph nodes

Emergency warning signs

Severe stomach pain

Difficulty in breathing

Pale, gray or blue-coloured skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone

Confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake