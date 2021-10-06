STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International container terminal in Kochi unveils solar plant with 1122 MW capacity per annum

The solar plant will help reduce 905 tonnes/per annum of CO2 emissions which is equivalent to CO2 absorbed by approximately 41,580 trees in a year

Solar panel

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, unveiled a solar power plant with a production capacity of 1122 MW (megawatts) per annum on Wednesday. The terminal is operated by global logistics company DP World.

The plant was inaugurated by P Rajeeve, Kerala Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, and Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament from Ernakulam.

The plant is set up across 3.4 acres of land with an investment of over Rs 3.7 crore. It has a peak production capacity of 830 kilowatt-hours. The solar plant will help reduce 905 tonnes/per annum of CO2 emissions which is equivalent to CO2 absorbed by approximately 41,580 trees in a year. The plant will produce over 12% of the terminal’s total annual power consumption, a release said here.

DP World has plans to expand the production capacity of the solar plant by an additional 203 MW/per annum in 2022, it said.

"This solar plant is part of the many planned milestones towards DP World achieving carbon neutrality across all facilities in India by 2030," the release said.

Praveen Joseph, the CEO, DP World Port Terminal Cochin, said the solar power plant in the terminal contributes to the country’s goal of becoming one of the leading clean and green energy producers in the world. 

