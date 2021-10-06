STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 2,921.84 crore due to Kerala as GST compensation till August this fiscal

Similarly, the state is yet to receive balance of Rs 1,473.34 crore in 2020-21, Rs 25.79 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 57.32 crore in 2017-18,

Published: 06th October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around Rs 2,921.84 crore GS T compensation is due to the state for 2021-22 financial year(FY), while the Centre owes a cumulative balance of GST compensation of Rs 4,478.29 crore to the state after the GST system was launched in 2017, Finance Minister K N Balagopal informed the assembly.

During the 2021-22 fiscal till August 21, Kerala received a sum of Rs 4,122.27 crore, but the state is eligible for Rs 7,041.11 crore during this period, owing to a shortfall of Rs 2,921.84 crore in GST compensation. Similarly, the state is yet to receive balance of Rs 1,473.34 crore in 2020-21, Rs 25.79 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 57.32 crore in 2017-18, while the state received an excess of Rs 11.40 crore in 2019-20 fiscal, the finance minister said.

The state is being compensated for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of GST for five years out of the Compensation Fund as per Section 10(2) of the said Act. GST compensation for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years has already been paid to the state. The indirect tax regime had come into effect from July 1, 2017 and the compensation will end on June 30, 2022, unless the GS T council extends it.

At the last meeting of the GS T council in September Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed the Centre’s inability to extend the GST compensation to the state beyond June 2022. Kerala had then made a strong pitch for giving compensation to states for another five years in view of poor revenue situation.

State may go in for more borrowings
T’Puram: The present finacial situation warrants the state to borrow more to tide over the crisis, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal while concluding discussions on various finance bills in the assembly. The state has a debt of over Rs 3.2 lakh crore as of now. But the growth in debt was more during the period of UDF government in 2011-16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation Kerala
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp