School reopening: Guidelines handed over to Pinarayi

General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George handed over the guidelines prepared jointly by their respective departments to the Chief Minister.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conducting classes only in the forenoon session, dividing each class into smaller batches to avoid crowing and making two doses of Covid vaccine compulsory for teachers and school staff are the major highlights of the guidelines on school reopening that were presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George handed over the guidelines prepared jointly by their respective departments to the Chief Minister. According to a press note from the General Education Department, the guidelines list out the protocol to be followed by students, teachers and parents while resuming offline classes in schools.

A detailed set of guidelines pertaining to academic activities will be released later. Differently-abled children need not attend classes in the initial phase of school reopening. School-level Covid helplines should be set up and a series of meetings involving teachers, representatives of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and elected representatives should be held at various levels to further assess the preparedness. Schools have been given the freedom to regulate the timing of class hours to avoid crowding on the campus. Teachers should be present at schools on all working days. For children who cannot attend schools, the present system of online classes will continue.

