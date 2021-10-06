STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visitors to conman Monson Mavunkal’s house under SIT radar

Crime Branch IG K Sparjan Kumar, who is heading the special team, will visit Kochi to monitor the probe into financial deals of Monson.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal.Mo

Monson Mavunkal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the financial frauds committed by conman Monson Mavunkal will go through the CCTV visuals at the residence of the accused in Kaloor to prepare a list of those who visited his ‘museum-like’ house.

The inquiry is focused mainly on the financial frauds committed by Monson during the past four years. Hence the investigators have to track down the high-profile personalities who visited the accused at his house. Five cases on various charges have been registered against Monson so far.

Crime Branch IG K Sparjan Kumar, who is heading the special team, will visit Kochi to monitor the probe into financial deals of Monson. The state government had constituted a special team and it has  started an inquiry into the frauds committed by Monson.

The special investigation team is treading a cautious path as the High Court had come down on the government stating that the nexus between the accused and top police officials was a serious issue. Sources privy to the investigation team said all angles, including the links of the accused, will be covered during the probe.

When asked whether the team would be expanded further, Crime Branch  ADGP S Sreejith, who is overseeing the investigation, said that the team has already been expanded by including more officers. 
Even after a week since the arrest of Monson Mavunkal, the investigators are yet to find out where the money he collected from gullible clients was stashed.

According to the complainants, they had transferred the money to the accounts of Monson’s close aides. However, no evidence has been found on the ` 10 crore transferred by the complainants to the accounts. The only record they have is of the `4 crore which was directly handed over to Monson.

conman Monson Mavunkal
