Kalinga Kalyan Foundation was conman Monson’s cover for fraud: Probe

Team to examine links of organisations and expatriates with self-styled antique dealer

Published: 07th October 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor, Kochi. (FIle photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the query raised by the High Court on the suspected international links behind the financial fraud operated by Monson Mavunkal, the crime branch special investigation team has started focusing on these. The SIT will examine the links of outfits and expatriates with the self-styled antique dealer.

According to sources privy to the investigation, Monson’s social media accounts and his phone call records (CDRs) will be thoroughly examined to identify the trail of his financial dealings, which still remain a mystery. 

Meanwhile, the investigation team found that Monson operated his dealings under the cover of Kalinga Kalyan Foundation whose functioning was found to be only on paper. Monson had claimed that he was its chairman.

Those associated with the foundation will be summoned for interrogation, sources said. The majority of directors and promoters of the foundation are Keralites settled in Bengaluru. “It is learnt that Monson had swindled about Rs 2 crore from one of the directors and spent lakhs of rupees for the accommodation of an expatriate woman, who had allegedly acted as a link between him and top police officers,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

The High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report of the case, follwing which the crime branch decided to carry out the probe meticulously. “All angles will be examined,” said Crime Branch IG G Sparjan Kumar, who is heading the investigation team. A meeting of the SIT members was held at the crime branch office in Kochi on Wednesday. S Sreejith, ADGP Crime Branch, who is supervising the probe, attended the meeting via online

Call for court-monitored probe into authenticity of copper plate 
Kochi: A court-monitored investigation should be ordered to verify the origin and authenticity of the copper plate inscription on Sabarimala in the possession of Monson, demanded activist and Sree Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar.

Alleging that the copper plate was used to divide devotees on communal lines during the peak of Sabarimala protests in 2018, Rahul said the inscription — claimed to be over three centuries old — was used to establish that the hill temple used to adhere to Dravidian rituals. He said the Cheerappanchira family, with whom Lord Ayyappan had got himself trained in martial arts, was closely related to Sabarimala. Attempts to humiliate the family are unfortunate, he added.

Cyber police expert included in special investigation team
Kochi: The Crime Branch has expanded the special investigation team probing the cases against Monson to include 10 officers. Kochi City Cyber Police Station House Officer Arun KS is the latest addition to the team, formed under Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Sparjan Kumar. The team has decided to examine Monson’s social media accounts, for which the cyber police station SHO has been included, said sources.

