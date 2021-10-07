STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to replace ‘non-qualified’ faculty, constitute staff selection committee

Already, KTU has begun the process of replacing such ‘non-qualified’ faculty in engineering colleges in aided, self-financing and government-controlled self financing sectors.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a CAG report that 961 faculty members in engineering colleges across Kerala were ‘non-qualified’, the state government has decided to appoint a ‘staff selection committee’ to replace 93 such teachers in government engineering colleges with qualified persons.

The committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) V Venu and has APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s (KTU) Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree and Dean (Research) P R Shalij as members. The committee will be assisted by a team of seven subject experts. 

A source in the Higher Education department said the committee will submit a list to the government for conducting regular promotions to the posts of principal, professor and associate professor in engineering colleges. Already, KTU has begun the process of replacing such ‘non-qualified’ faculty in engineering colleges in aided, self-financing and government-controlled self financing sectors.

