Kerala to replace ‘non-qualified’ faculty, constitute staff selection committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a CAG report that 961 faculty members in engineering colleges across Kerala were ‘non-qualified’, the state government has decided to appoint a ‘staff selection committee’ to replace 93 such teachers in government engineering colleges with qualified persons.

The committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) V Venu and has APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s (KTU) Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree and Dean (Research) P R Shalij as members. The committee will be assisted by a team of seven subject experts.

A source in the Higher Education department said the committee will submit a list to the government for conducting regular promotions to the posts of principal, professor and associate professor in engineering colleges. Already, KTU has begun the process of replacing such ‘non-qualified’ faculty in engineering colleges in aided, self-financing and government-controlled self financing sectors.