Second allotment process over, 2.69 lakh students get Plus-I seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.69 lakh students have been allotted Higher Secondary Plus-I seats after the second allotment process was completed on Wednesday. Of the 2,70,188 seats in the merit quota, allotment was made to 2,69,533 seats across the state. While 69,642 students received fresh allotment, as many as 44,707 students secured higher options in the second allotment.

General Education Minster V Sivankutty said 1.22 lakh Plus-I seats are still available if management quota seats in aided schools and community quota seats in unaided schools are taken into account. Besides, vacant sports quota seats will also be converted to general merit. He had earlier assured the assembly that students left out after second allotment will be given a chance to participate in the supplementary allotment.

A total of 4.65 lakh students had applied for Plus-I seats through the single-window admission process. Though the difference between the number of applicants and allotted seats after the second allotment is 1.96 lakh, higher secondary officials expect only applicants below 1 lakh to participate in the supplementary allotment.

“A large number of higher secondary applicants has applied for VHSE, ITI and polytechnic streams as well. Besides, nearly 20,000 students who have received allotment may not join the institutions as noticed from the trends over the previous years,” said a Higher Secondary official. Even after the second allotment, a sizeable number of full A+holders were unable to get their desired school-course combination. The number of full A+holders increasing by nearly three fold this year is cited as the reason for the situation. Since all students who had secured full A+ are treated on a par, bonus points secured by students under various categories would tilt the scales in their favour.

“Since I did not get the school and course of my choice, I had to settle for a school-course combination that was given as my lower option after the second allotment. Since the admission scenario this year is in a state of uncertainty, my parents decided to admit me to that school. I now hope for the school transfer option,” said a student from Pathanamthitta who had secured A+in all subjects in the SSLC exam.

The notification for supplementary allotment is expected to be out by October 25. This will be followed by spot admission in schools where seats are still vacant. After admission in management and community quota, Higher Secondary authorities expect the demand-supply mismatch in Plus-I seats to be addressed to a larger extent.