STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Steps to make Sabarimala pilgrimage hassle free

The daily limit for pilgrims during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is yet to be finalised, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told the assembly on Wednesday. 

Published: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily limit for pilgrims during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is yet to be finalised, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told the assembly on Wednesday. 

Government departments are making arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees. The Health, Revenue and Devaswom departments have prepared an action plan which includes arranging facilities at the hospitals at Pampa and Erumeli and RT-PCR tests. 

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said rescue teams will be deployed at the harbours of Kasaragod, Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi for fishermen safety. Sand dunes are causing problems at Muthalapozhi. They will be removed. An agreement has been signed with Adani Ports for removal.  

Cherian said several fishermen had met with accidents at Muthalapozhi. The government will provide financial assistance to the kin of those who lost their lives during fishing at Valiazheekal, Arattupuzha.

Govt takes measures to withdraw protest cases
T’Puram: The government has initiated steps to withdraw cases related to Sabarimala agitation and anti-CAA stir, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly. A committee has been formed to examine the present status and nature of such cases and take follow-up action,” he said in reply to a question by P T A Rahim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp