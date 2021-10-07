Steps to make Sabarimala pilgrimage hassle free

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily limit for pilgrims during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is yet to be finalised, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told the assembly on Wednesday.

Government departments are making arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees. The Health, Revenue and Devaswom departments have prepared an action plan which includes arranging facilities at the hospitals at Pampa and Erumeli and RT-PCR tests.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said rescue teams will be deployed at the harbours of Kasaragod, Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi for fishermen safety. Sand dunes are causing problems at Muthalapozhi. They will be removed. An agreement has been signed with Adani Ports for removal.

Cherian said several fishermen had met with accidents at Muthalapozhi. The government will provide financial assistance to the kin of those who lost their lives during fishing at Valiazheekal, Arattupuzha.

Govt takes measures to withdraw protest cases

T’Puram: The government has initiated steps to withdraw cases related to Sabarimala agitation and anti-CAA stir, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly. A committee has been formed to examine the present status and nature of such cases and take follow-up action,” he said in reply to a question by P T A Rahim.