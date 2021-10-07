STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Veteran singer VK Sasidharan passes away 

Singer and former general secretary of Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad V K Sasidharan, 83, passed away in Kollam on Wednesday.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Singer and former general secretary of Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad V K Sasidharan, 83, passed away in Kollam on Wednesday. He had been under treatment for post-Covid complications at a private hospital in Changanassery for the past two weeks.

The veteran singer is credited with bringing a new style to recitation and playback singing. Fondly called VKS, he composed music for several poems, including Edassery’s Poothapattu and Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali. In 1967, he composed four songs with P K Sivadas for Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Kamuki. 

The Paravur native completed his studies from Aluva UC college and Thiruvananthapuram Government Engineering College. He taught at Sree Narayana Polytechnic for 30 years. VKS loved to compose music in a way that highlighted the essence of the lyrics and the emotions it upheld.

He was an active member of Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad and composed many songs for its cultural processions. VKS’ final rites were held in his home town in Kollam and the body was cremated at the public crematorium in Polayathode at 1pm. He is survived by wife Vasantha Latha and daughter Deepti. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the demise of a dedicated musician like VKS comes as an irreparable loss to Kerala at a time when science and social values needed to be further promoted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasidharan
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp