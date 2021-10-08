STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bureaucratic reshuffle in Kerala

State government on Thursday ordered a bureaucratic reshuffle as two senior IAS officers availed child care leave.

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government on Thursday ordered a bureaucratic reshuffle as two senior IAS officers availed child care leave. Taxes secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph and Women and Child Development Department Director Adeela Abdulla have availed leave since the beginning of this month. TV Anupama, director, Scheduled Tribe department, who previously held the post of W&C Development Director is back in that office to replace Adeela.

She will also be the Chief Executive Officer, Gender Park. Finance Secretary R K Singh and Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade will hold the charge of Taxes and Ayush departments, which were held by Sharmila, respectively. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, will hold the full additional charge of Sports and Youth Affairs Department in the absence of Sharmila. V R Vinod, who was Commissioner of Rural Development, is appointed as the new Food Safety Commissioner.

He will hold the additional charge of Director, Coir Development. Bala Murali D, MD, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd will hold the full additional charges of Commissioner, Rural Development Department and Principal Director, Local Self Government Department.

