Create mindset that doesn't consider women inferior to end dowry crimes: Kerala Governor

MALAPPURAM: State and central laws alone cannot prevent crimes against women and a mindset that doesn't consider women as inferior to men should be created, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday.

He was speaking to reporters here after visiting the family members of Moosakutty who died by suicide after he could not bear the pain suffered by his daughter at the hands of her husband who demanded more money as dowry.

Khan promised the family that justice will be ensured in the case filed by Hiba, 20, (Moosakutty's daughter) against her husband Abdul Hameed, 28. The Governor also said the laws and police come into the picture only after a crime had been committed.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohamed Khan visited the house of Sh. Moosakkutty of Mampad, Malappuram, whose suicide was allegedly due to harassment his daughter faced from husband in the name of #Dowry. Hon'ble Governor consoled the family members:PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/sTSXpz42h6 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 8, 2021

"There are 18 laws to fight against crimes against women. I can say without any hesitation that the Kerala police go out of their way to pursue crimes against women. So, we have laws and we have very good police. Yet, these things are happening. How to prevent these crimes? Only if you create a mindset that doesn't consider women are inferior. Only when we accept women as equal and when we accept that women are entitled to the same dignity can these crimes be stopped," Khan said.

He further said evil ideas like dowry should be gone out of the mind of men. "They (some men) think women are weak and they can take advantage of the weakness. In a society like Kerala, which is highly literate, almost 100 per cent, the contribution of women whether it is in the economy or in any branch of life is nowhere less than men. In the last three or four days, I have attended two convocations, one of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, Thrissur and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad. There most of the awards were secured by girls," Khan added.

Khan said he believes his visit to the victim's residence in Malappuram would help create a mindset against dowry in society.

"Anyone who listens to the story of Hiba (daughter of Moosakutty) will feel sorry (for her). Also, you will wish such things will never happen again. I am supposed to be in Delhi today. However, I wanted to visit the family. My visit is not going to mitigate their suffering. But, at least, it can acquire the attention of the people to this evil (dowry) and can motivate them to build a mindset which does not allow anybody to demand dowry or to give dowry," he said.



Nilambur Police, which is investigating the domestic violence case filed by Hiba, arrested Abdul Hameed on Wednesday based on the complaint from Hiba and he was later remanded.