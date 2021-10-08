STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Maiden Kerala Administrative Service rank list announced; women hold sway

TS Malini topped in the first stream, while Akhila Chacko and Anup Kumar ranked first in the second and third streams, respectively.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first rank list of Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was announced by the PSC chairman M K Sakeer here on Friday. Women candidates secured a majority of the top ranks. TS Malini topped in the first stream, while Akhila Chacko and Anup Kumar ranked first in the second and third streams, respectively.

The results were published after the preliminary, final exams, and subsequent interviews. Out of the three streams - 197, 189 and 196 candidates had appeared for the final interview. The Kerala Administrative Service will be functional from November 1, on the occasion of the Kerala Formation Day.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has identified 105 vacancies. Of this, 90 vacancies will be reported to the PSC. Thirty people from each of the three streams would be appointed in the first batch. The rank list will have a validity of one year. The candidates will be appointed after an 18 month-long training in India's crème de la crème institutions. 

According to the draft rules proposed by the Government, the Kerala Civil Service Executive Special Rules, Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers will be posted across 29 departments in Kerala State Government services including the Secretariat, public administration, finance.

Stream 1:

Rank 1 – Malini S, Rank 2 – Nandana S Pillai, Rank 3 – Gopika Udayan, Rank 4 – Athira SV, Rank 5 – Gouthaman M

Stream 2:

Rank 1 – Akhila Chacko, Rank 2 – Jayakrishnan K G, Rank 3 – Pravathy Chandran L, Rank 4 – Lipu S Lawrence, Rank 5 – Joshua Bennett John

Stream 3:

Rank 1 – Anup Kumar V, Rank 2 – Ajeesh K, Rank 3 – Pramod G V, Rank 4 – Chithralekha K K, Rank 5 – Sanoop S

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Administrative Service Public Service Commission KAS rank list TS Malini
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp