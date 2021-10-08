Maiden Kerala Administrative Service rank list announced; women hold sway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first rank list of Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was announced by the PSC chairman M K Sakeer here on Friday. Women candidates secured a majority of the top ranks. TS Malini topped in the first stream, while Akhila Chacko and Anup Kumar ranked first in the second and third streams, respectively.

The results were published after the preliminary, final exams, and subsequent interviews. Out of the three streams - 197, 189 and 196 candidates had appeared for the final interview. The Kerala Administrative Service will be functional from November 1, on the occasion of the Kerala Formation Day.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has identified 105 vacancies. Of this, 90 vacancies will be reported to the PSC. Thirty people from each of the three streams would be appointed in the first batch. The rank list will have a validity of one year. The candidates will be appointed after an 18 month-long training in India's crème de la crème institutions.

According to the draft rules proposed by the Government, the Kerala Civil Service Executive Special Rules, Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers will be posted across 29 departments in Kerala State Government services including the Secretariat, public administration, finance.

Stream 1:

Rank 1 – Malini S, Rank 2 – Nandana S Pillai, Rank 3 – Gopika Udayan, Rank 4 – Athira SV, Rank 5 – Gouthaman M

Stream 2:

Rank 1 – Akhila Chacko, Rank 2 – Jayakrishnan K G, Rank 3 – Pravathy Chandran L, Rank 4 – Lipu S Lawrence, Rank 5 – Joshua Bennett John

Stream 3:

Rank 1 – Anup Kumar V, Rank 2 – Ajeesh K, Rank 3 – Pramod G V, Rank 4 – Chithralekha K K, Rank 5 – Sanoop S