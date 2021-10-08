STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson effect: Police HQ learns its lesson, bans unauthorised entry of ex-officers

After the  Crime Branch arrested Monson, it was found he was in touch with several senior policemen.

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal to jail after producing him before the ACJM court on Thursday. He was remanded in custody till October 20 | A Sanesh

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left red-faced by Monson Mavunkal episode, the home department has begun restricting unauthorised entry of retired officers to the police headquarters (PHQ). The move follows an intelligence report, which said a few former policemen were acting as the link between senior officers and influential people, a source revealed.

After the  Crime Branch arrested Monson, it was found he was in touch with several senior policemen. The PHQ too had come under scanner following revelations that individuals connected to Monson had frequented the place. 

A source told TNIE that the intelligence report was directly handed over to state police chief Anil Kant. Sources said the former officers, who were posted at the PHQ while on duty, tapped into their contacts to act as intermediaries between senior cops and undesirable elements. They also used their influence and acted as front agents for tech firms to obtain lucrative contracts. 

“A former duty officer and an ex-Inspector in the Telecommunication  wing were among those who peddled their influence for vested interests. They  used to liaison with senior officers on behalf of tech firms and helped them clinch contracts. After the intelligence report was handed over to the police chief, illegal entry of retired officers has been blocked,” said a source.

A source said it’s not just the menace of power brokers that the PHQ has to live with. Several police personnel and ministerial staff regularly hang around after office hours and conduct booze parties on the premises. These incidents, the source added, have come to the attention of Anil Kant and he is expected to take action against the erring officials.

Monson may be booked for forging DRDO papers
Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the financial fraud by Monson Mavunkal is likely to register another case against him, for forging documents of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for swindling money from people. The complainants alleged that Monson showed them documents that he claimed were from scientists of the Defence Ministry wing. The papers said Monson possessed chemicals worth crores that were used in rockets. The complainants alleged that a relative of Monson working in the US forged the documents. “A probe is on to trace the source of the forged papers,” said an officer.

