STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Open umbrella on moving bike, invite penalty in Kerala

Isn’t the sight of riders and pillion riders using umbrellas while travelling on two-wheelers a bit worrying? You can relax now.

Published: 08th October 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isn’t the sight of riders and pillion riders using umbrellas while travelling on two-wheelers a bit worrying? You can relax now. The Motor Vehicles Department has decided to penalise such umbrella users. The decision was taken in the wake of rising accidents due to the use of umbrellas during two-wheel rides.

Transport Commissioner MR Ajithkumar has directed the regional and joint regional transport officers to impose penalties on violators. The letter also insists on increasing inspections on the road and conducting awareness programmes. 

Accidents due to use of umbrellas on bikes have been reported more during the monsoon season. A pillion rider sustained severe head injury and died when she tried to open the umbrella in Kollam last month. 

Two-wheeler riders or pillion riders trying to open an umbrella or using the same while travelling could lead to the vehicle losing control, especially if wind blows from the opposite direction. Since the state gets intermittent rain during all seasons, use of umbrellas is rather common.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp