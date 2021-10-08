Open umbrella on moving bike, invite penalty in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isn’t the sight of riders and pillion riders using umbrellas while travelling on two-wheelers a bit worrying? You can relax now. The Motor Vehicles Department has decided to penalise such umbrella users. The decision was taken in the wake of rising accidents due to the use of umbrellas during two-wheel rides.

Transport Commissioner MR Ajithkumar has directed the regional and joint regional transport officers to impose penalties on violators. The letter also insists on increasing inspections on the road and conducting awareness programmes.

Accidents due to use of umbrellas on bikes have been reported more during the monsoon season. A pillion rider sustained severe head injury and died when she tried to open the umbrella in Kollam last month.

Two-wheeler riders or pillion riders trying to open an umbrella or using the same while travelling could lead to the vehicle losing control, especially if wind blows from the opposite direction. Since the state gets intermittent rain during all seasons, use of umbrellas is rather common.