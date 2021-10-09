By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju said the bus routes suggested by MLAs will get priority in running ‘Grama Vandi’, a project spearheaded by KSRTC to facilitate bus services in rural areas.

As the KSRTC cannot afford to run its own buses, the corporation will take private vehicles on lease and the financial support for fuel will have to be met by the respective local bodies. A proposal to use the local area development fund by MLAs for buying fuel will be considered, he said.

Raju called upon local bodies to cooperate with the project to provide conveyance to public. The local bodies have to enter into a one-year contract with KSRTC to roll out ‘Grama Vandi’ services. “The service should run at least 150km per day to make it viable. It is not possible to operate in a single panchayat. So nearby panchayats can join together in supporting the service,” he said.