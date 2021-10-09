Mild tremors in Kerala BJP after rejig precursor to major quake?

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing within a section of the BJP leaders in the manner in which those who are not part of the V Muraleedharan - K Surendran faction have been sidelined in the ongoing party reorganisation process.

While mass resignations have followed as a mark of protest, the official faction has wielded the sword of discipline to silence those who have dared to question the leadership. Meanwhile, party insiders say the localised mild tremors at present can be the precursor to a major quake at a higher level in the days to come. Close on the heels of the party reorganisation, the Wayanad unit gave the state leadership a jolt with mass resignation of many Mahila Morcha district functionaries and the entire Sulthan Bathery mandalam committee. The appointment of a new district president purely on the basis of his proximity to the official faction, was the immediate provocation.

Incidentally, Wayanad was the district from where state president K Surendran faced allegations of paying `50 lakh to tribal leader C K Janu to ensure her support to the NDA in the recent Assembly election. Even though the entire mandalam committee resigned, its president K B Madanlal was singled out and suspended for indiscipline.

“The mandalam committee had submitted a complaint to the state leadership over massive irregularities in the spending of funds in connection with the assembly election in Bathery where C K Janu was the NDA candidate. Even after nearly five months, we have not got any reply. Surprisingly, a person whose name figured prominently in connection with the irregularities was made the district president,” Madanlal told TNIE.

Meanwhile, in Thrissur, former state secretary A M Nazeer raised a banner of revolt and openly flayed the state leadership for sidelining leaders who have toiled for decades for the party. “The state leadership is using elections as an opportunity for money-making. Also, the party has not given due representation to minorities, especially from the Muslim community,” he said.

Minutes after he went public with his grouse, Nazeer was informed that he has been suspended from the party for indiscipline. Nazeer, who joined the BJP nearly three decades ago, said he will continue to voice his dissent till organisational issues are resolved.

‘Dissidents to join hands’

According to party insiders, a number of disgruntled second-rung leaders across the state are planning to rally behind a former state president, who has been keeping away from party affairs for the past few months. Extreme steps including leaving the party en-masse under the former state president are also being widely discussed. Surendran harping on “strict action against indiscipline”, on the very day the new list of office-bearers was announced, is seen as a prior warning to the disgruntled elements. However, the recent developments prove that the warning has failed to contain the seething resentment among the dissidents.

