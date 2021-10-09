Pandemic, wild attacks: Double blow for innovator Johnson

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

PERUVANNAMUZHI: The 52-year old, unschooled, polio-hit MA Johnson has stood unfazed before overwhelming odds in life. Unable to move around on his own, he is known as an innovator who came up with an LED bulb manufacturing unit 17 years ago, when it was dubbed as a decorative light. But the high-spirited man is too desperate now, thanks to the business loss due to Covid pandemic and massive crop loss due to wild animal attack.

“About 90 per cent of my business has been hit. Compounding the woes is attack from wild animals. Due to monkey menace, I have not got a single rupee as income from my 45 coconut trees since 2015. It’s now the turn of wild boars to destroy tapioca and banana plantation and tubers. How can we survive here ?” he says.

Johnson’s home is situated on 1.25 acres of land at Peruvannamuzhi in Chakkittapara grama panchayat beside Oonipuzha, a tributary of Kuttiadi river. Across the river is dense forest and wild animals frequently raid his crops. “I used to make at least `50,000 every year from coconut sale. But this has not been happening for the past six years. Monkeys will not spare a single tender coconut,” he said.

Johnson had taken `90,000 as loan from SBI and planted 500 banana trees five years ago. When the bananas were ready for harvest, wild boars went on the rampage, destroying the entire crop. Wild elephants also pose a menace.

Ward member Rajesh Tharavattath said farmers in the area have stopped farming. “Temporary measures will not work. Building a 10-foot high concrete wall alone will keep jumbos away. It will cost `1 crore per km. So, the decision will have to come from the government,” he said.

On Friday, Johnson, holding placards seeking steps to save his crops, staged a three-hour protest on his land. Soon, forest officials arrived. “They promised to axe the trees on the rive bank through which monkeys move. But that alone will not suffice,” he said. Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer M Rajeevan said the department was doing everything possible.

“Once solar fencing is erected and animals begin to withdraw, interest of residents in ensuring upkeep of the fence will wane. Soon, it will be in a rundown condition, which animals can easily cross,” he added.