STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pandemic, wild attacks: Double blow for innovator Johnson

“About 90 per cent of my business has been hit. Compounding the woes is attack from wild animals.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

M A Johnson protesting on his land in Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode on Friday demanding protection for his crops from wild animals | T P Sooraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

PERUVANNAMUZHI: The 52-year old, unschooled, polio-hit MA Johnson has stood unfazed before overwhelming odds in life. Unable to move around on his own, he is known as an innovator who came up with an LED bulb manufacturing unit 17 years ago, when it was dubbed as a decorative light. But the high-spirited man is too desperate now, thanks to the business loss due to Covid pandemic and massive crop loss due to wild animal attack. 

“About 90 per cent of my business has been hit. Compounding the woes is attack from wild animals. Due to monkey menace,  I have not got a single rupee as income from my 45 coconut trees since 2015. It’s now the turn of wild boars to destroy tapioca and banana plantation  and tubers. How can we survive here ?” he says.

Johnson’s home is situated on 1.25 acres of land at Peruvannamuzhi in Chakkittapara grama panchayat beside Oonipuzha, a tributary of Kuttiadi river. Across the river is dense forest and wild animals frequently raid his crops. “I used to make at least `50,000 every year from coconut sale. But this has not been happening for the past six years. Monkeys will not spare a single tender coconut,” he said. 

Johnson had taken `90,000 as loan from SBI and planted 500 banana trees five years ago. When the bananas were ready for harvest, wild boars went on the rampage, destroying the entire crop. Wild elephants also pose a menace. 

Ward member Rajesh Tharavattath said farmers in the area have stopped farming.  “Temporary measures will not work. Building a 10-foot high concrete wall alone will keep jumbos away. It will cost `1 crore per km. So, the decision will have to come from the government,” he said. 

On Friday, Johnson, holding placards seeking steps to save his crops, staged a three-hour protest on his land. Soon, forest officials arrived. “They promised to axe the trees on the rive bank through which monkeys move. But that alone will not suffice,” he said.  Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer M Rajeevan said the department was doing everything possible.

“Once solar fencing is erected and animals begin to withdraw, interest of residents in ensuring upkeep of the fence will wane. Soon, it will be in a rundown condition, which animals can easily cross,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Johnson pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp